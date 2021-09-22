Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 23

MINERS, LOBOES REMAIN NO. 1 IN POLLS

Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain on top of the Class B football rankings this week.

The Miners (5-0) got 13 of the 15 first-place votes to top the 11-man media poll with 70 points. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (5-0) received the other two first-place votes and finished with 62 points to move up one spot to No. 2.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-1) also moved up one spot to No. 3, with Kindred (4-1) moving into the poll at No. 4, just ahead of Velva-Garrison (4-0).

Harvey-Wells County (4-1), Bowman County (4-1) and Shiloh Christian (4-1) were among the teams receiving votes.

The top four spots remain unchanged this week in nine-man, with the Loboes (5-0) the unanimous No. 1. New Salem-Almont (5-0) remains at No. 2, followed by Cavalier (5-0) and Ray-Powers Lake (5-0).

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (5-0) moved into the top five this week.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (4-1) was one of six other teams receiving votes.

The polls are conducted by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

