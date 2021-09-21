Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 22

HERBEL, CENTURY WIN IN WILLISTON

Hannah Herbel edged twin sister Leah Herbel and Williston’s Carrie Carmichael by one stroke to win the Williston Invitational Tuesday at the Links of North Dakota.

Hannah Herbel posted a winning 78 for Century. Leah Herbel and Carrie Carmichael at 79 were the only other two sub-80 scores at the final West Region regular-season meet of the season.

Century’s 362 claimed team honors, eight better than Mandan, which was led by Anna Huettl’s 85.

Up next is the West Region meet at Riverwood in Bismarck on Monday.

ROEHRICH SINKS ACE AT HAWKTREE

Perry Roehrich sank a hole in one on Tuesday at Hawktree Golf Club.

Roehrich aced the 143-yard hole No. 15 using a 9-iron.

Witnesses were Tim Bosch, Jim Wetzel and Duane Moch.

