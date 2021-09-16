Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 17

NORDIQUES TOP BOBCATS

BLAINE, Minn. – Ignot Belov scored a goal and assisted on another as the Maine Nordiques defeated the Bismarck Bobcats 5-2 on Thursday at the NAHL Showcase.

Michael Neumiller and Jake McLean assisted on both goals as the Bobcats dropped their second straight contest at the season-opening even at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.

Maine jumped out to a big lead early, getting four goals in the first period. Aidan Connolly and Matthew Connor notched power-play goals just over six minutes apart to make it 2-0. Bryce Bollman added an even-strength goal and Belov’s goal on the man advantage at 18:48 made it a four-goal lead.

Eddie Shepler and Drew Holt scored power-play goals for Bismarck in the second to cut the deficit in half.

But the Bobcats couldn’t cut into the deficit in the final period and the Norqiques iced the win with an empty-net goal by Tyler Gaulin with four seconds left.

Gus Holt finished with 33 saves for Maine. Erik Forss stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced in goal for the Bobcats.

Bismarck (0-2) takes on Corpus Christi at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night.

