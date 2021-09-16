Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 17

NORDIQUES TOP BOBCATS
BLAINE, Minn. – Ignot Belov scored a goal and assisted on another as the Maine Nordiques defeated the Bismarck Bobcats 5-2 on Thursday at the NAHL Showcase.
Michael Neumiller and Jake McLean assisted on both goals as the Bobcats dropped their second straight contest at the season-opening even at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
Maine jumped out to a big lead early, getting four goals in the first period. Aidan Connolly and Matthew Connor notched power-play goals just over six minutes apart to make it 2-0. Bryce Bollman added an even-strength goal and Belov’s goal on the man advantage at 18:48 made it a four-goal lead.
Eddie Shepler and Drew Holt scored power-play goals for Bismarck in the second to cut the deficit in half.
But the Bobcats couldn’t cut into the deficit in the final period and the Norqiques iced the win with an empty-net goal by Tyler Gaulin with four seconds left.
Gus Holt finished with 33 saves for Maine. Erik Forss stopped 31 of the 35 shots he faced in goal for the Bobcats.
Bismarck (0-2) takes on Corpus Christi at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night.
MARAUDERS SET SCHOOL RECORD
The University of Mary women’s golf team set a school record in winning a dual against Dickinson State on Thursday.
The Marauders finished with a 337.
Emily St. Aubin earned her first collegiate victory, carding a 76. Anna Graveline finished third with an 82 and Cassandra Johnson’s 89 placed her in a tie for fifth.
Asha Valliere finished eighth with a 90 and Madison Bohn carded a 93 for 10th place. Alli Hulst was 11th with a 95 and Sarah Helmuth was 12th with a 102.
The men’s team also posted a dual win over the Blue Hawks, 305-313.
Alex Wilson picked up his first collegiate win with an even-par 72.
Gavin Argent shot 76 for second place and Bennett Persoon tied for third with a 77. Cody Brunner carded an 80 for eighth place and Logan Barrett shot 84 for 12th. Jackson Gilchrist finished 15th with a 90.