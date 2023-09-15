SKYHAWKS REMAIN UNBEATEN

Shiloh Christian remained undefeated with a 53-13 victory over Bowman County on Friday night at Miller Field.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead. Carter Seifert, Michael Fagerland and Isaac Emmel ran for first-quarter touchdowns to stake Shiloh to a 21-0 lead.

The Shiloh defense recorded four first-half interceptions, with James Wilson and Fagerland returning picks for TDs 52 seconds apart in the second quarter. Shiloh

Seifert ran for one TD and threw two more in the first half, and Cole McClellan’s 40-yard TD gave Shiloh a 53-0 lead with 7 minutes to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs got on the board late in the first half on a Sawyer Clendenen 1-yard run 52 seconds before the intermission.

Bishop Duffield scored the lone TD of the second half for the Bulldogs.

The No. 5-ranked Skyhawks (5-0, 3-0 Region 4) will travel to Dickinson to face unbeaten, No. 3-ranked Trinity next Friday night.