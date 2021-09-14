Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 15

HESTEKIN, KAAS EARN NSIC NOD
Taylor Hestekin and Jesse Kaas from the University of Mary have been named the NSIC Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
Hestekin, a senior from Scranton, placed first at the Randy Smith 4K Friday in Moorhead. Her time of 14:32.30 was 10 seconds better than anybody else.
Kaas, a senior from Graham, Wash., won the men’s 6K race in Moorhead. Kaas clipped the second- and third-place runners by less than one second.
The Marauders are back in action Sept. 24 at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis.
U-MARY'S BRUNNER TIES FOR SEVENTH
xxxxx
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today