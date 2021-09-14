Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 15

HESTEKIN, KAAS EARN NSIC NOD

Taylor Hestekin and Jesse Kaas from the University of Mary have been named the NSIC Cross Country Athletes of the Week.

Hestekin, a senior from Scranton, placed first at the Randy Smith 4K Friday in Moorhead. Her time of 14:32.30 was 10 seconds better than anybody else.

Kaas, a senior from Graham, Wash., won the men’s 6K race in Moorhead. Kaas clipped the second- and third-place runners by less than one second.

The Marauders are back in action Sept. 24 at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis.

U-MARY'S BRUNNER TIES FOR SEVENTH

xxxxx

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.