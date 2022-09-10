Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 11

MARY, BSC RUN IN TWILIGHT INVITE

The University of Mary's men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Dragon Twilight Invitational Friday evening, with the women taking second behind first-place North Dakota State (24-71) in the Randy Smith 4k and the men finishing in a tie for third (86 points) behind North Dakota State (20), Minot State (68), and deadlocked with North Dakota (86) in the Fred Dahnke 6K.

The U-Mary women's team's top finisher was Alyssa Becker (13:19.80), who took second just behind Kaleesa Houston of North Dakota State (13:19.05). U-Mary's men's team top finisher was Dawson Strom in eighth with a time of 18:05.61. Jacob Jensen of Minot State won the men's race with a time of 17:48.53.

Running in their team's first competition since reviving the cross country program this year, Bismarck State freshmen Raine Skjod and Chase Goecke competed in the Fred Dahnke 6K.

Skjod, previously from Mandan, took 57th in a time of 20:30 and Goecke, who hails from Montgomery, Minn., placed 91st in a time of 23:45.