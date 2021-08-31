Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 1

BISMARCK HOSTING SOFTBALL TOURNEY
Bismarck will be hosting the USA Softball men’s Class D slowpitch Northern national championship on Sept. 3-5.
A total of 24 teams are scheduled to played in the three-day tournament. Games will be played at the Clem Kelley Athletic Complex. The opening games begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Tickets are available at the gate with adult daily tickets $6, students ages 6-17 and seniors 60 and over $4 and age 5 and under are free. A tournament pass is $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Volunteers are needed to help sell tickets and souvenirs, run the scoreboards and keep scorebooks. If interested, call (701) 415-0464.
UND HOCKEY ADDS EXHIBITION GAME
The University of North Dakota hockey team will open the 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Bemidji State on Oct. 2 at 6:07 p.m. at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The game replaces a previously-scheduled contest against Manitoba.
The NCC approved a waiver that allows college hockey teams to schedule exhibition contests against one another, which led to the two programs adding the contest to the slate.
North Dakota and Bemidji State will still play their regular-season home and home series on Oct. 15 in Bemidji and Oct. 16 at the Ralph.
NDSU XC PICKED SECOND IN POLL
The North Dakota State men’s and women’s cross country teams were both picked second in the Summit League preseason coaches polls.
South Dakota State was ranked No. 1 in both polls. The Jackrabbits got seven of eight first-place votes in the men’s poll, edging NDSU 49-42 in the voting. Fourth-place North Dakota got the other first-place vote. SDSU got six first-place votes and NDSU three in the women’s balloting, edging the Bison 60-59 for the top spot.
Kelby Anderson and Isaac Huber were named the Bison’s athletes to watch.
Anderson, a Century graduate, is entering her fifth year with the program and won the 2019 Summit League title and was named the league’s cross country athlete of the year.
Huber, a Jud native and graduate of Edgeley-Kulm, is in his third season at NDSU and has finished in the top 15 at the conference meet in each of his first two seasons.
The Bison open the first season under head coach Dennis Newell on Sept. 4 at the UND Ron Pynn Classic in Grand Forks.
CANADA TIPS U.S.
CALGARY - Canada won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winner for Canada.
The Canadians won gold nine years after claiming it 2012, and after not reaching the final for the first time in the history of the tournament in 2019. Canada went unbeaten through the championship in Calgary.
Alex Carpenter scored twice for the U.S. in the first period.