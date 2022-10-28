Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 29

BARNHARDT RANKED NO. 1 IN POLL

Reece Barnhardt is ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds in the first NCAA Division II wrestling poll of the season.

The University of Mary sophomore, a St. Mary’s High School product, placed fourth at nationals last season.

Other Marauders ranked include Max Bruss (8th, 174 pounds), Braydon Huber (11th, 165), Matt Kaylor (4th, 197) from Legacy and Leo Mushinsky (8th, 157).

The Marauders, who open the season Nov. 5 at the Yellowjacket Open in Rochester, Minn., are ranked eighth as a team.

EVANS HIRED AS U-MARY SWIM COACH

Ryan Evans has been named head coach for the University of Mary swimming and diving team.

Evans, who swam collegiately at Iowa, was an assistant coach at the University of New Mexico last season.

Evans, a native of Reno, Nev., becomes the third swimming coach for the Marauders, replacing Leah Neiheisel.