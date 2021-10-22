Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 23

CLASS AA, A FOOTBALL PAIRINGS SET

West Fargo Sheyenne received the No. 1 seed and Century the No. 2 seed for the Class AA football playoffs, which open on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Mustangs (9-0) will host No. 8 Minot (2-7) in the quarterfinals.

The Patriots (8-1) will host No. 7 Bismarck (3-6) at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

The other two quarterfinal games will feature No. 4 Fargo Shanley (5-4) hosting No. 5 Mandan (4-5) and No. 3 West Fargo (7-2) hosting No. 6 Legacy (4-5).

In Class A football, St. Mary’s got the No. 1 overall seed for the opening round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 29 and Jamestown got the No. 2 seed,

The Saints (8-1) will host No. 8 Devils Lake (4-5) at Smrekar Field.

The Blue Jays (7-2) will host No. 7 Grand Forks Red River (4-5).

In other quarterfinal games, No. 4 Fargo South (4-5) hosts No. 5 Dickinson (4-5) and No. 3 Fargo North (6-3) hosts No. 6 Wahpeton (5-4).

MARAUDERS RALLY FOR VICTORY

Kendra Park scored two goals and Brianna Ramey one in the University of Mary’s 3-1 soccer victory over Concordia-St. Paul Friday night at the Bowl.

The Marauders trailed 1-0 until Park’s first goal at the 32:57 mark of the first half. Less than a minute after the halftime break, Park put the Marauders in front for good.

Madisyn Waltman had a pair of saves in goal for the Marauders who host Mankato Sunday at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0