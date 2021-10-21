Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 22

RUDOLPH JOINS SANFORD HOOPS STAFF
Century High graduate Tyler Rudolph has been hired by Sanford POWER Basketball academy in Fargo.
Rudolph was the 2018 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year at Minot State and an NCAA Division II All-American. He finished his career with 1,987 points and 921 rebounds and was three-time All-NSIC selection.
Sanford has basketball academies in Fargo and Sioux Falls.
BOBCATS TEAM WITH WINGS & RINGS
The Bismarck Bobcats and Buffalo Wings & Rings partnered Thursday to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.
Twenty percent of purchases from 4-8 p.m. were donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.