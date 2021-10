MYSTICS ClAIM CLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Bismarck State College won the Minnesota College Athletic Conference clay target shooting championship on Tuesday in Alexandria, Minn.

The Mystics, led by first-place finisher Ayden Kautzman's 100 for 100 score, won with a total of 487 points, seven more than Ridgewater College.

Bryer Erickson (99) placed second, William Gebhardt fifth (98) and Ethan Oswald tenth (96).

Jenna Thompson was seventh (92) in the women's competition.

