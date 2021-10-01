Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

BOBCATS PICK UP FIRST WIN

Patrick Johnson scored two goals as the Bismarck Bobcats defeated the Minot Minotauros 7-3 in their home opener on Friday night at the NFW Sports Center.

Owen Michaels, Johnson and Calvin Hanson scored first-period goals to help stake the hosts to a 3-1 lead.

Isaak Novak added a power-play goal in the second period and the Bobcats broke the game open with three more goals in the third as AdamPietila, Nico Chmelevski and Johnson lit the lamp.

Erik Forss finished with 25 saves for the Bobcats (1-6).

Huston Karpman scored two goals and Zack Simon one for Minot (2-4-1).

The two teams meet again on Saturday in Minot.

PITCHER, WAHL REACH SINGLES SEMIS

Jared Pitcher of Century and Tyler Wahl of Bismarck High advanced to the semifinal round of the West Region singles tennis tournament on Friday in Minot.

Pitcher, the No. 1 seed, beat Dawson Martin of Williston and Brayden McLean of Minot in straight sets. Pitcher faces Hunter Rice at 10 a.m.