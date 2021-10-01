Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

BOBCATS PICK UP FIRST WIN
Patrick Johnson scored two goals as the Bismarck Bobcats defeated the Minot Minotauros 7-3 in their home opener on Friday night at the NFW Sports Center.
Owen Michaels, Johnson and Calvin Hanson scored first-period goals to help stake the hosts to a 3-1 lead.
Isaak Novak added a power-play goal in the second period and the Bobcats broke the game open with three more goals in the third as AdamPietila, Nico Chmelevski and Johnson lit the lamp.
Erik Forss finished with 25 saves for the Bobcats (1-6).
Huston Karpman scored two goals and Zack Simon one for Minot (2-4-1).
The two teams meet again on Saturday in Minot.
PITCHER, WAHL REACH SINGLES SEMIS
Jared Pitcher of Century and Tyler Wahl of Bismarck High advanced to the semifinal round of the West Region singles tennis tournament on Friday in Minot.
Pitcher, the No. 1 seed, beat Dawson Martin of Williston and Brayden McLean of Minot in straight sets. Pitcher faces Hunter Rice at 10 a.m.
Wahl topped teammate Gabe Hanson in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2. Earlier, he beat Drew Beasley of Legacy. Wahl faces Mason Haugenoe of Williston in the semifinals.
In doubles, the top-seeded team of Anthony Janes and Jay Moylan of Legacy rolled into the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Colby Nehring and Braylon Higgs of Williston. Up next is Colby Opp and Grayson Schaeffer from Minot.
On the other half of the bracket, Karter Hatzenbuhler and Brady Helbling of Mandan won both of their matches to reach the semis where they face Zach and Aidan Diehl of Minot.
U-MARY SWEEPS OPENING DUALS
The University of Mary women’s swimming team opened its season with a pair of duals wins on Friday in Aberdeen, S.D. The Marauders defeated Northern State 119-85 and Concordia-St. Paul 146-52.
The Marauders’ team of Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Breena DeLegge and Madi Yonke won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.14.
All-American Andrea Lee won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:53.97. DeLegge won the 200 free (1:58.18) and the 100 butterfly (58.95).
Freshman Camille Merimee won the 50 freestyle (25.58) and the 100 freestyle (56.78).
Rylie Web took the title in the 200 IM (2:17.28) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.13).