Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 17
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 17

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFF PAIRINGS SET

Bowman County’s upset win over top-ranked Beulah gave the Bulldogs a share of the Southwest Region title, and with it the top seed from the region and the No. 3 overall seed for the state playoffs, which open on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (8-1) got the No. 1 overall seed, with Kindred (8-1) No. 2 and Minot Ryan (8-1) No. 4.

Bowman County (8-1) will host Nedrose (5-3) in the opening round. Beulah (8-1), the Southwest Region’s No. 2 seed, hosts Velva-Garrison (6-2), while Shiloh Christian (7-2) travels to Des Lacs-Burlington (8-1) and Hazen (5-4) goes to Minot Ryan.

