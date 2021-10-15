Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 16

U-MARY BASKETBALL EVENT THURSDAY

The University of Mary men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Marauders Madness on Thursday at the McDowell Activity Center.

The free event is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Pizza will be available and the first 50 fans/students will receive free T-shirts.

The teams will be introduced followed by a team three-point contest, team scrimmage, dunk contest and half-court shot for the grand prize. Prizes will also be awarded including an Apple watch, a smart TV, Apple Airpod and waterproof speaker.

The U-Mary women open the season on Nov. 1 at home against Concordia. The men open the season on Nov. 12 against Northeastern State in Edmond, Okla.

