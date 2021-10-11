Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 12

JOHNSON SINKS ACE AT HAWKTREE

Clyde Johnson made a hole-in-one at Hawktree Golf Club in Bismarck on Oct. 3.

Johnson aced the 126-yard No. 8 hole, using a 6 hybrid.

It was the first hole-in-one for the 76-year-old Johnson, who estimated he's been playing golf for "60-something years."

His wife, Diann Johnson, was on hand to witness the ace.

MINNESOTA'S POTTS OUT FOR SEASON

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Trey Potts will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury serious enough to keep him hospitalized for six days after it occurred in the last game.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Potts was “doing very well” and expected to be present at the practice facility this week to visit with the team.

“These players as football players is one thing, but when you’re talking about them as people, that’s what ultimately matters,” Fleck said. “I appreciate everybody’s concern. I know he and his family do as well.”

Fleck declined to reveal any specifics about what happened to the third-year player, who left the field late in the fourth quarter Oct. 3 at Purdue without any obvious sign of trouble. Fleck praised the effort and expertise of the medical staff for quickly determining Potts needed to go to a hospital after the initial evaluation on the sideline became a “really scary” situation.

