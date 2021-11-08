Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 9

LITTLE EARNS NSIC WEEKLY AWARD
University of Mary senior wide receiver Luke Little has been named the Northern Sun Offensive Player of the Week.
Little caught four passes for 156 yards, including touchdowns of 5, 62 and 70 yards in the Marauders' 49-31 win over Minot State on Saturday.
For the season, the Century High product has 73 catches for 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns. Little's 18 receiving TDs lead all three divisions of NCAA football.
The Marauders (4-6) close the season on Saturday at Bemidji State (8-2).