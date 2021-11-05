 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 6

  • 0

PRAIRIE WEST CLOSING SUNDAY

The Prairie West Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Golfers can follow the Prairie West Facebook page and www.golfmandan.com for information regarding the 2022 season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News