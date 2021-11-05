Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 6

PRAIRIE WEST CLOSING SUNDAY
The Prairie West Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Golfers can follow the Prairie West Facebook page and www.golfmandan.com for information regarding the 2022 season.
The Prairie West Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Golfers can follow the Prairie West Facebook page and www.golfmandan.com for information regarding the 2022 season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The first time the Century Patriots had the ball, they picked up one first down and punted from midfield.
Bismarck St. Mary’s senior Isaac Felchle played only three quarters Friday night against Devils Lake in the quarterfinals of the state Class …
The Atlanta Braves won World Series for first time since 1995 by hammering Houston Astros in a shutout.
St. Mary's has been a staple in the semifinals the last several seasons.
The postseason arrived early for Shiloh Christian and Grant County.
Strength in numbers might be the theme for the University of Mary women’s basketball team this season.
There's no question where the cream of the crop is this season in Class 11AA football.
Jace Friesz’s commitment to football can’t be questioned.
North Dakota State can go a long way toward pinning down a top two seed for the FCS playoffs on Saturday in South Dakota.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.