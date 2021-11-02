Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 3

U-MARY’S DELEGGE HONORED BY NSIC

Breena DeLegge of the University of Mary was named the NSIC swimmer of the week.

DeLegge won all four of her events on Saturday in a dual meet against Jamestown.

DeLegge, an El Cajon, Calif., native, teamed up with Mady Scherwinski, Rylie Webb and Camille Merimee to win the 200-yard medley in 1:50.41.

She picked up individual victories in the 100 butterfly (59.39) and the 100 freestyle (53.71, the fastest time in the NSIC this season).

She also teamed up with Andrea Lee, Scherwinski and Merimee to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0