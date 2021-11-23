Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 24

BOWMAN TOPS 11B ALL-STATE LIST

Bowman County placed four players on the Class B 11-man football all-state team.

The Bulldogs had two players – quarterback Quaid Lardy and defensive lineman Mace Stuber – on the first team and two more – Carson Massey and Grant Kees – on the second team.

In addition, the Bulldogs’ Nick Walker was named the state coach of the year.

Shiloh Christian had two players honored. Michael Fagerland made the first team as a defensive back and Joey Desir was named to the second team.

Beulah had two players named to the first team – offensive lineman Armani Smith and linebacker Trapper Skalsky.

Dean Vetter of Linton-HMB was also named to the second team list.

Madden Thorson of Harvey-Wells County was named the Senior Athlete of the Year.

MARATHON MAKES RECORD DONATION

The Bismarck Marathon donated a total of $55,375 to 35 different organizations and charities following the 2021 race, which was held in September.

Twelve different local charities were selected as recipients along with other donations going to Mile Marker volunteers and YMCA Strong Kids.

The 2021 Bismarck Marathon was the 40th in the race’s history and is the state’s longest running marathon. The $55,375 donation broke the previous record for largest donation, set in 2019.

NDSU’S ANDERSON EARNS HONOR

Kelby Anderson of North Dakota State was named to the Summit League academic all-conference team for the 2021 cross country season.

Anderson, a Century graduate, was the Bison’s top runner at the final four meets of the season, placing second at the Summit League conference meet. She has a 3.81 cumulative grade point average as a nursing major.

It is Anderson’s third career academic all-conference award in cross country. During her collegiate cross country career, Anderson has finished in the top three in the conference meet four times, winning the league title in 2019 and finishing as the runner-up twice.

BARNES COUNTY TOURNAMENTS SET

The pairings have been set for the Barnes County high school basketball tournaments in Valley City.

The girls tournament is set for Dec. 7-11 with six teams competing, including five-time defending champion LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

The boys tournament is set for Jan. 11-14, with a “classic” format featuring pre-determined matchups. A tournament champion will not be crowned.

The girls tournament will have two days of competition on Dec. 7 and 9, with the results setting up placement games on Dec. 11.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion faces No. 4 Maple River at 4:30 p.m., No. 2 Sargent County takes on No. 6 Enderlin at 6 and No. 3 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood squares off with No. 5 Barnes County North at 7:30.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Maple River takes on Enderlin at 4:30, Sargent County faces Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 6 and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion faces Barnes County North at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the fifth-place game is set for noon, the third-place game at 1:30 and the title game is at 3 p.m.

The boys tournament will feature four games each day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Maple River faces Barnes County North at 3 p.m., followed by Enderlin vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at 4:30, Dunseith vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 6 and Sargent County vs. the Four Winds-Minnewaukan JV at 7:30.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Barnes County North takes on Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 3 p.m., with Maple River vs. Sargent County at 4:30, Dunseith vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at 6 and Enderlin vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley at 7:30.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the Central Cass JV takes on Barnes County North at 3 p.m., with Sargent County vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 4:30, Enderlin vs Dunseith at 6 and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Maple River at 7:30.

VIKES' TOMLINSON ON COVID-19 LIST

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, further testing their depth on the defensive line.

Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings (5-5), after leaving the New York Giants to sign with them as a free agent. The other starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least one more game with an elbow injury he's been fighting for almost two months. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is out for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Sheldon Richardson has been backing up Tomlinson this season. He took some turns at defensive end last week against Green Bay with favorable pass-rushing results, but the Vikings might not have the luxury of moving him around this week at San Francisco.

