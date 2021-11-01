Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 2

THREE BSC PLAYERS EARN HONORS

Bismarck State College sophomore Reile Payne has been named the Mon-Dakl Conference MVP in volleyball.

Payne, an outside hitter from Fargo (Shanley), had 325 kills, 304 digs and 30 aces on the season for the Mystics, who won the regular season conference title with an 11-1 record. Overall, the Mystics finished 25-4.

Payne and teammate Abbi Kopp were named first team all-conference.

Kopp, a sophomore, led the Mon-Dak in digs with 560. The St. Mary's product also served 19 aces.

Camaryn Beasley was named second team all-conference. Beasley, a freshman setter, led the league in assists with 980. The Legacy High grad also had 219 digs, 40 kills and 31 aces.

RIVERWOOD OPEN THROUGH NOV. 8

Riverwood Golf Course is closing for the season soon.

Riverwood will be open from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday and from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Monday (Nov. 8). Golf season passes will be accepted.

To make a tee time call 222-6462.

