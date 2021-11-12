Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 13

'B' VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS SET

Region 1 champion Northern Cass is the No. 1 seed while defending state champion Linton-HMB, the Region 3 champs, are the No. 2 seed for next week’s state Class B volleyball tournament.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich received the No. 3 seed, Kenmare the No. 4 seed and Region 7 champ Dickinson Trinity the No. 5 seed in voting by the tournament coaches.

Des Lacs-Burlington will take on Linton-HMB at 1 p.m. in the first of four quarterfinal matches on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich will square off with Thompson at 3 p.m., followed by Northern Cass vs. Region 5 champ Garrison at 5 p.m. In the late match at 7 p.m., Kenmare faces Dickinson Trinity.

MINOT SIGNS MANDAN'S HARRIS

Mandan libero Piper Harris has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Minot State.

Harris, a 5-foot-4 senior, leads the West Region in digs per set, averaging 6.28 with 402 digs in 18 matches for the Braves.

She also competes in basketball and track for Mandan High School.

ANDERSON TOPS BISON AT REGION

Century graduate Kelby Anderson led the North Dakota State women’s cross country team at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday at Iowa City, Iowa.

Anderson ran the 6K course in 21:31.6 to finish 40th individually for the Bison, who placed 17th in the team standings. Freshman Grace Link was NDSU’s second finisher, running 21:56.9 for 73rd place.

Minnesota won the women’s team title with 45 points and Iowa State’s Callie Logue was the individual champion.

KEUTHER EARNS MON-DAK HONOR

Bismarck State College’s Kyle Kuether was named the Mon-Dak Conference volleyball coach of the year.

Kuether helped lead the Mystics to the Mon-Dak regular season title.

The Mystics’ Reile Payne was named the league’s MVP and Camaryn Beasley and Abbi Kopp were also named to the all-conference team.

CENTURY’S SCHWEIGERT NAMED AA PLAYER OF YEAR

Century senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Lucas Schweigert was named the North Dakota Class AA senior athlete of the year following the Dakota Bowl championship game on Friday night in Fargo.

Schweigert has signed to play football at the University of North Dakota.

Brit Senftner of St. Mary’s was named the Class A co-senior athlete of the year, sharing the honor with Blake Schafer of Wahpeton.

Bowman County’s Nick Walker was named the Class B 11-man coach of the year.

