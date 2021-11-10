Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 11

KITTNER SETS RECEIVING RECORDS

After his 10 catches for 107 yards against Minot State, University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner now owns the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference all-time receptions record.

The 10 catches Saturday gave Kittner 109 passes caught on the season, five more than the previous record held by Southwest Minnesota State's Daniel Davis in 2019 (104).

The 109 catches is a U-Mary record as well, adding to the several other U-Mary records Kittner has set this year, which include single-season receiving yards, number of receptions in a game, and all-purpose yards in a game.

Kittner currently leads all Division-II players in all-purpose yards per game (189.9) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (14), behind only teammate Luke Little.

Kittner also currently leads all NCAA players in receiving yards with 1439. If he notches 110 receiving yards against Bemidji State this coming Saturday, he will also break the NSIC's receiving yards record of 1549, which was set by Damon Gibson of MSU-Moorhead in 2016.

MAVERICKS EDGE MARAUDERS IN NSIC PLAYOFF

Minnesota State-Mankato edged the University of Mary 1-0 in the opening round of the Northern Sun women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday.

The Mavericks pushed their unbeaten streak to 14 matches dating back to Sept. 19 and improved to 15-2-2.

After a scoreless first half, Mankato got on the scoreboard on an own goal by U-Mary in the 56th minute.

Mackenzie Rath posted a shutout, her ninth of the season, with three saves.

MSU-Mankato outshot U-Mary 16-3 with a 4-2 margin on corner kicks.

Madisyn Waltman finished with four saves for U-Mary.

The Marauders finished the season at 9-7-3.

BEULAH’S BRANDT SIGNS WITH MINOT STATE

Trey Brandt of Beulah has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Minot State.

Brandt, an all-state point guard for the Miners, will join the Beavers program in the fall of 2022.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Brandt has scored 1,510 points the past three seasons for Beulah. He was named all-Region 7 and all-state as a junior after averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

He was a second-team all-state selection as a sophomore and was named to the all-state Class B tournament team as a freshman. Brandt is also an all-state selection in baseball and finished 11th at the 2021 Class B state golf tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0