Area Sports Briefs: May 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
FITTERER CITED FOR TOP HONOR
Julia Fitterer of Century High School has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter amassed 336 digs, 273 kills, 20 aces and 18 blocks in helping the Patriots to a 24-0 record and state Class A championship last season.
A two-time all-state selection, Fitterer finished her career with 1,735 digs and 1,003 kills. She was a key contributor in three state championship teams with the Patriots.
Fitterer joins recent CHS winners of the Gatorade award Lauren Ware (2018-19) and Regan Dennis (2016-17).
Fitterer, who carries a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society, will attend the University of Mary in the fall and play basketball on scholarship for the Marauders.
BSC INKS MINOT STAR MARTINEZ
First-team Class A all-state selection Deonte' Martinez has signed with the Bismarck State College men's basketball team.
Martinez, the runner-up for the Mr. Basketball Award, averaged 21.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in leading Minot High to the state Class A championship game. Martinez made 55% of his shots.
Martinez, a 5-foot-8 guard, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
"Deonte's leadership and grit will be a welcome addition to the Mystic basketball team," BSC head coach Jim Jeske.
BSC SIGNS BENNO FOR TWO SPORTS
Brooklyn Benno from Des Lacs-Burlington High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.
Benno, a 5-foot-11 post, averaged 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. She was a three-time All-District 12 team selection.
"(Brooklyn) can run the floor and will enhance the transition game offensively," BSC head coach Thai Haggin said.
Benno will also compete in softball for the Mystics.
MANDAN HOSTING FAMILY RODEOS
The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club is hosting family rodeos June 5, July 25 and Aug. 8 at Dacotah Centennial Park.
Family rodeos have four age divisions: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-14, 15 and over. Events, depending on age division, include include calf and steer riding, chute dogging, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying and pole bending.
Top three finishers in each event receive cash payout equal to 75% of entry fee excluding stock charges. Annual club membership of $30 for individuals and $50 for families is required to compete.