Area Sports Briefs: May 7

Martinez, a 5-foot-8 guard, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his career.

"Deonte's leadership and grit will be a welcome addition to the Mystic basketball team," BSC head coach Jim Jeske.

BSC SIGNS BENNO FOR TWO SPORTS

Brooklyn Benno from Des Lacs-Burlington High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Benno, a 5-foot-11 post, averaged 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. She was a three-time All-District 12 team selection.

"(Brooklyn) can run the floor and will enhance the transition game offensively," BSC head coach Thai Haggin said.

Benno will also compete in softball for the Mystics.

MANDAN HOSTING FAMILY RODEOS

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club is hosting family rodeos June 5, July 25 and Aug. 8 at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Family rodeos have four age divisions: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-14, 15 and over. Events, depending on age division, include include calf and steer riding, chute dogging, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying and pole bending.