Area Sports Briefs: May 5

SAINTS' GROSS SIGNS WITH BSC

Evan Gross of St. Mary's has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Gross, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in helping the Saints to a 13-10 record.

Gross was named to the All-West Region and all-state second-teams.

