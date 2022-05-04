Area Sports Briefs: May 5

SAINTS' GROSS SIGNS WITH BSC
Evan Gross of St. Mary's has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.
Gross, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in helping the Saints to a 13-10 record.
Gross was named to the All-West Region and all-state second-teams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today