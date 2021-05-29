Area Sports Briefs: May 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NARBUVOLL WINS SECOND AGAIN
Ida Narbuvoll became the first University of Mary athlete to win two national titles at the outdoor championships on Saturday.
The senior from Norway set a new NCAA Division II record in the 5,000-meter with a winning time of 15 minutes, 37.50 seconds to win by nearly half a minute at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.
The previous D-II record (15:59.34) had stood since 1985 before being shattered by Narbuvoll, who claimed the ninth All-American award of her career.
Two other Marauders earned All-American status on Saturday.
Elizabeth Acheson placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a school-record time of 2:08.17 to earn All-American honors for the second time.
Taylor Hestekin placed 12th in the 1,500 in a time of 4:34.53 for her fifth All-American plaque.
Overall, the Marauders finished eighth with 32 points.
FELDERMAN TAKES TENNIS TITLE
Elizabeth Felderman defeated teammate Kate Kesler in an all-Mandan singles final at the West Region tennis tournament in Jamestown on Saturday.
Felderman rolled 6-0, 6-2 after beating Phoebe Olson of the host Blue Jays 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Sophia Felderman and Breanna Helbling took second in doubles, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Minot's Eden Olson and Sofia Egge.
In the wee hours Saturday morning, Mandan defeated Minot 4-1 to win the West Region team title. The placing match did not start until after midnight when the tournament had to moved indoors in Jamestown after rain halted play earlier on Friday.
CENTURY WINS SOFTBALL CROWN
Maddy Zander fired a six-hit shutout as Century blanked top-seeded Dickinson 5-0 in the West Region softball title game Saturday in Minot.
Scoreless into the seventh inning, the Patriots hung five runs on the board to take a 5-0 lead.
Zander closed it out in the bottom of the seventh. The senior right-hander allowed six hits and struck out 10.
The state Class A softball tournament starts Thursday in Mandan.