Area Sports Briefs: May 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NARBUVOLL WINS SECOND AGAIN

Ida Narbuvoll became the first University of Mary athlete to win two national titles at the outdoor championships on Saturday.

The senior from Norway set a new NCAA Division II record in the 5,000-meter with a winning time of 15 minutes, 37.50 seconds to win by nearly half a minute at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

The previous D-II record (15:59.34) had stood since 1985 before being shattered by Narbuvoll, who claimed the ninth All-American award of her career.

Two other Marauders earned All-American status on Saturday.

Elizabeth Acheson placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a school-record time of 2:08.17 to earn All-American honors for the second time.

Taylor Hestekin placed 12th in the 1,500 in a time of 4:34.53 for her fifth All-American plaque.

Overall, the Marauders finished eighth with 32 points.

FELDERMAN TAKES TENNIS TITLE

Elizabeth Felderman defeated teammate Kate Kesler in an all-Mandan singles final at the West Region tennis tournament in Jamestown on Saturday.