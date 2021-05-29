 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: May 30
0 comments

Area Sports Briefs: May 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
in

Ida Narbuvoll wins the 5,000-meter run in a new NCAA Division II record time of 15:37.50 on Saturday at national meet in Allendale, Michigan. 

 JORDAN MENARD, NCAA

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NARBUVOLL WINS SECOND AGAIN

Ida Narbuvoll became the first University of Mary athlete to win two national titles at the outdoor championships on Saturday.

The senior from Norway set a new NCAA Division II record in the 5,000-meter with a winning time of 15 minutes, 37.50 seconds to win by nearly half a minute at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

The previous D-II record (15:59.34) had stood since 1985 before being shattered by Narbuvoll, who claimed the ninth All-American award of her career.

Two other Marauders earned All-American status on Saturday. 

Elizabeth Acheson placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a school-record time of 2:08.17 to earn All-American honors for the second time.

Taylor Hestekin placed 12th in the 1,500 in a time of 4:34.53 for her fifth All-American plaque.

Overall, the Marauders finished eighth with 32 points.

FELDERMAN TAKES TENNIS TITLE

Elizabeth Felderman defeated teammate Kate Kesler in an all-Mandan singles final at the West Region tennis tournament in Jamestown on Saturday.

Felderman rolled 6-0, 6-2 after beating Phoebe Olson of the host Blue Jays 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Sophia Felderman and Breanna Helbling took second in doubles, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Minot's Eden Olson and Sofia Egge.

In the wee hours Saturday morning, Mandan defeated Minot 4-1 to win the West Region team title. The placing match did not start until after midnight when the tournament had to moved indoors in Jamestown after rain halted play earlier on Friday.

CENTURY WINS SOFTBALL CROWN

Maddy Zander fired a six-hit shutout as Century blanked top-seeded Dickinson 5-0 in the West Region softball title game Saturday in Minot.

Scoreless into the seventh inning, the Patriots hung five runs on the board to take a 5-0 lead.

Zander closed it out in the bottom of the seventh. The senior right-hander allowed six hits and struck out 10.

The state Class A softball tournament starts Thursday in Mandan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News