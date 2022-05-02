 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: May 3

  • 0

MORRIS EARNS NSIC HONOR

D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary has been named the NSIC's Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

Morris, from Kingston, Jamaica, won the triple jump at the Drake Relays in Des Moines against primarily NCAA Division I competition on Friday. Morris, the reigning NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor champion in the triple jump, posted a winning mark of 42 feet, 3.25 inches.

Morris, who won the weekly NSIC award for the fifth time, leads D-II in the triple jump. The Marauders compete at the Dickinson Last Chance Meet on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News