Area Sports Briefs: May 3

MORRIS EARNS NSIC HONOR

D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary has been named the NSIC's Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

Morris, from Kingston, Jamaica, won the triple jump at the Drake Relays in Des Moines against primarily NCAA Division I competition on Friday. Morris, the reigning NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor champion in the triple jump, posted a winning mark of 42 feet, 3.25 inches.

Morris, who won the weekly NSIC award for the fifth time, leads D-II in the triple jump. The Marauders compete at the Dickinson Last Chance Meet on Thursday.

