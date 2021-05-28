Area Sports Briefs: May 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

FEENEY FIRES GEM

Cade Feeney pitched six scoreless innings in North Dakota State's 5-0 win over Oral Roberts in semifinal action of the Summit League baseball tournament in Omaha Friday night.

Feeney, a 2020 Century High grad, allowed just three hits and fanned three in improving to 7-1 on the season. It was the first shutout win for the Bison over Oral Roberts in program history. Feeney walked one batter in his 73-pitch outing.

NDSU tied its program record for wins, improving to 40-16. NDSU faces Oral Roberts in the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. The Golden Eagles defeated South Dakota State in 11 innings Friday night. Oral Roberts would have to beat NDSU twice to win the tournament title.

MORRIS TAKES 2ND

D'Andra Morris placed second in the triple jump at the NCAA Division II national outdoor meet on Friday in Allendale, Michigan.

Morris posted a leap of 43 feet, 1 inch, trailing only Taylor Nelloms (43-7 1/4) of West Texas A&M. Morris, a senior from Kingston, Jamaica, also placed second in the triple at indoor nationals.

Overall, Morris earned All-American honors for the fourth time in her career.