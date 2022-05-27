Area Sports Briefs: May 28

CENTURY, ALM SWEEP IN MINOT

Century won its seven straight West Region golf meet and Anders Alm claimed medalist honors for the first time at Vardon Golf Club in Minot on Friday. It was the final regular season meet of the season.

Alm, a junior, edged Minot’s Henry Langhans by two strokes. Duncan Tufte, Logan Schoepp and Brock Jones tied for third with 77s.

Cameron Wittenberg (79) and Dylan Nosbusch (79) also were in the 70s for the Patriots, who won by seven strokes over Minot, 307-314.

The West Region meet will be played Wednesday, June 1 at the Links of North Dakota near Williston.

FEENEY PITCHES BISON TO WIN

Cade Feeney allowed one run over seven innings to lead North Dakota State to a 7-4 win over South Dakota State in loser-out play of the Summit League tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.

Feeney struck out four an permitted just six hits as the Bison improved to 31-18. It was the seventh win of the season for the sophomore right-hander from Century High.

'B' BASEBALL SEEDING SET

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming North Dakota Class B state baseball tournament.

The Loboes will take on Surrey at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 in the third of four quarterfinal matchups at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

Region 8 champion Beulah is the No. 5 seed. The Miners will face No. 4 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich, the defending state champions, in the last game of the opening day.

No. 2 seed Thompson takes on North Star at 10 a.m. in the tournament opener, followed by No. 3 seed Central Cass against Des Lacs-Burlington.

'B' SOFTBALL SEEDING SET

Central Cass is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming North Dakota Class B state softball tournament, which opens on Thursday, May 2 at Tharaldson Park in Fargo.

The Squirrels face Des Lacs-Burlington at 4 p.m. in the third of four quarterfinal games on Thursday.

Beulah is the No. 3 seed and the Miners take on Thompson at 1 p.m. in the second game of the day.

No. 2 seed Kindred-Richland takes on Velva-Drake-Anamoose in the tournament opener at 11 a.m., while No. 4 seed Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg faces No. 5 Renville County at 6 p.m. in the late game.

