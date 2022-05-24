 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: May 25

BOURASSA NAMED ALL-SUMMIT

Former Bismarck State College and Larks pitcher Ryan Bourassa has been named to the All-Summit Baseball team.

The right-handed pitcher from West Fargo worked 39 1/3 innings for South Dakota State as a reliever, striking out 61 batters and recording five saves. He allowed just 18 hits.

North Dakota State had seven players picked, including outfielder Calen Schwabe, DH Logan Williams, catcher Will Busch, first baseman Druw Sackett, shortstop Peter Brookshaw, outfielder Jack Simonsen and pitcher Evan Sankey.

The Bison (30-17) are the No. 1 seed for the Summit League tournament, which begins Wednesday in Tulsa, Okla.

