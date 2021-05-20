Area Sports Briefs: May 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

JENNINGS SIGNS WITH MYSTICS VB

Madelyn Jennings of Washburn has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Jennings was an outside hitter for the Cardinals.

"Madelyn's quickness on the court and fast swing on the outside will be a great asset for the Mystics this fall," BSC head coach Kyle Kuether said. "Madelyn's competitive personality will also be a positive to have on the team."

The daughter of Mark and Kelly Jennings, she intends to study biology.

STORM TOP LYNX

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Thursday night.

Seattle (2-1) had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half.

Minnesota led 75-67 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn't score again until Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 80 seconds left.