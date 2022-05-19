Area Sports Briefs: May 20

MYSTICS HOST KIRKWOOD TODAY

Bismarck State College hosts Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College today at 3 p.m. in Game 1 of a best-of-three series for a trip to the NJCAA World Series.

The Mystics (36-7) have the highest batting average (.417) in NJCAA Division II, while Kirkwood (41-16) has the most home runs (108).

Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the series are Saturday, beginning at noon. All games will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The NJCAA D-II World Series will be played May 28-June 3 in Enid, Okla.

QB PATTERSON PICKS TEMPLE

Former North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Patterson will transfer to Temple.

Patterson started the first seven games last season for the Bison. He played in 14 games total. He threw for 816 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 660 yards and seven TDs.

Patterson, who transferred to NDSU from Virginia Tech, will need a waiver to play next season. Otherwise, he'll have to sit out a season before using his final two years of eligibility.

