Area Sports Briefs: May 19

SCHEDULE CHANGE FOR NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT

The schedule has been changed for the North Plains District baseball finals this week.

Bismarck State College will host Kirkwood Community College of Iowa in a best-of-three series.

The games have been moved from Haaland Field to Municipal Ballpark. Game 1 will be Friday at 3 p.m., with Game 2 at noon on Saturday and Game 3, if necessary, to follow at 3 p.m.

U-MARY’S MORRIS HONORED IN NSIC

D’Andra Morris of the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun women’s outdoor track athlete of the year.

Morris won her 10th conference title last weekend, setting a new conference record in winning the triple jump. The Kingston, Jamaica, native won with a mark of 12.85 meters. The previous conference redord of 12.6 meters was set in 2015 by U-Mary’s Danylle Kurywchak.

Morris also owns the NSIC indoor triple jump record and was the NSIC indoor track athlete of the year in 2020.

She also placed fifth in both the high jump and long jump, earning the Marauders 17.5 team points at the conference meet.

WEST REGION SOFTBALL MOVED

The West Region softball tournament, set for May 26-28, will move to a different site.

The water supply pump at Cottonwood complex is out and the field can not be watered, moving the tournament to Sanford Sports Complex.

Three additional five-row bleachers will be moved in to the complex, but sitting outside the outfield fence will not be allowed and the area will be fenced off. Fans should bring folding chairs to guarantee a place to sit.

