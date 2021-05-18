Area Sports Briefs: May 19

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NARBUVOLL GETS NATIONAL HONOR

Ida Narbuvoll of the University of Mary was named the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II national athlete of the week.

The senior from Norway was the NSIC high point performer, winning three events in leading the Marauders to a third consecutive conference outdoor title, the 10th in 14 years for the U-Mary program.

Narbuvoll dominated the final lap of the 10,000 meters to win by more than nine seconds on Friday. On Saturday, she won the 1,500 meters by 0.54 seconds before winning the 5,000 meters by more than 12 seconds to help U-Mary clinch the conference title.

It’s the fourth time in Narbuvoll’s career she’s been named the national weekly award winner – following the 2020 NSIC indoor meet and twice during the 2019 cross country season.

It’s the first time in U-Mary history that an athlete has won the weekly national honor during the outdoor season.

Two other Marauders – Alexis Zeis and Jennifer Agnew – have won the national award in cross country. Zeis won it five times and Agnew once. Both won national cross country titles.