Area Sports Briefs: May 19

NARBUVOLL GETS NATIONAL HONOR
Ida Narbuvoll of the University of Mary was named the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II national athlete of the week.
The senior from Norway was the NSIC high point performer, winning three events in leading the Marauders to a third consecutive conference outdoor title, the 10th in 14 years for the U-Mary program.
Narbuvoll dominated the final lap of the 10,000 meters to win by more than nine seconds on Friday. On Saturday, she won the 1,500 meters by 0.54 seconds before winning the 5,000 meters by more than 12 seconds to help U-Mary clinch the conference title.
It’s the fourth time in Narbuvoll’s career she’s been named the national weekly award winner – following the 2020 NSIC indoor meet and twice during the 2019 cross country season.
It’s the first time in U-Mary history that an athlete has won the weekly national honor during the outdoor season.
Two other Marauders – Alexis Zeis and Jennifer Agnew – have won the national award in cross country. Zeis won it five times and Agnew once. Both won national cross country titles.
Narbuvoll will compete in the NCAA Division II national outdoor on May 27-29. She posted automatic qualifying times in the 5,000 and 10,000.
ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS SET
Four athletes from Bismarck-Mandan have been selected to play in the 2021 Optimist All-Star Volleyball series.
Jocelyn Julson of Century, Camaryn Beasley of Legacy, McKenzie Moser of Bismarck and Taylor Leingang of Mandan were named to the 12-member West team, which will be coached by Jamie Zastoupil of Century and Breanna Sisson of Dickinson Trinity.
Tymber Boldt of Flasher also was named to the West Team.
Other West selections were: Megan Zimmer of Kenmare, Sarah Blessum of Rugby, Addyson Hughes and Zoey Reed of Des Lacs-Burlington and Amaya Willer of Dickinson Trinity.
Named to the East team were: Grace Solberg of Fargo Davies, Kaylee Lancaster of Grand Forks Red River, Lander Friedrichs of Fargo Shanley, Jadyn Feist of West Fargo Sheyenne, Erin Binstock and Halle Erickson of West Fargo, Morgan Nelson and Sarah Yoney of Northern Cass, Alexis Telehey of Thompson, Lexis Olson of Langdon, Sadie Hansen of Oakes and Emily Kelsch of Linton-HMB.
The East team will be coached by Kelsey Gibbons of West Fargo and Jaime Richter of Linton-HMB.
Games will be played on June 14 at West Fargo High School and June 15 at Century, starting at 7 p.m. each night.