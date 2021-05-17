Area Sports Briefs: May 18

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

THREE MYSTICS EARN HONORS

Bismarck State College's Logan Grant, Kyle Leapaldt and Carter Rost have been named to the Mon-Dak All-Conference baseball team.

Grant hit a team-high .409 with eight home runs, 58 RBI and 22 extra-base hits for the 28-10 Mystics.

Leapaldt slugged 15 home runs, while also serving double duty on the mound. He finished with 33 extra-base hits, hit .407 and had 52 RBI. He also scored 59 runs. On the mound, the Carrington, N.D., native went 4-1 with three saves.

Rost, the Mystics' No. 1 starting pitcher, went 6-1 on the season. In 57 2/3 innings, Rost struck out 69, allowed 57 hits and posted a 3.12 earned run average.

CORRECTION

Two corrections need to be made for the Bismarck Quarterback Club story that ran in Monday's edition of the Tribune.

The name of Legacy volleyball player Camaryn Beasley was spelled incorrectly and Josiah Penn should have been listed as the Bismarck High School boys swimming nominee.

Since the story ran, the Quarterback Club has supplied the names to two additional nominees. They are John Ness for Legacy cross country and Camaryn Beasley for Legacy girls tennis.

