Area Sports Briefs: May 17

JACOBSON HIRED AS WCU HEAD COACH

Former University of Mary assistant women’s basketball coach Adam Jacobson has been named the head coach at Western Colorado University.

The Fargo Shanley grad spent the past two seasons at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, leading the Wildcats to the NJCAA women’s national tournament in March. Jacobson went 44-12 with the Wildcats after serving as an assistant coach for the Marauders from 2014-18.

Western Colorado is an NCAA Division II program in the Rocky Mountain Athletci Conference (RMAC). The Mountaineers have advanced to nationals the last two seasons.

MSU-MOORHEAD HIRES BERGSTRASER

Tim Bergstraser has been named head coach of the MSU-Moorhead men’s basketball team.

Bergstraser had been an assistant coach for the Dragons since 2018. He replaces Chad Walthall, who retired in March after 12 seasons.

