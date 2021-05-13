Area Sports Briefs: May 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NDSU ATHLETICS HAVE NEW TV HOME
North Dakota State football games will have a new TV home next season.
Forum Communications has bought the rights to Bison athletics on a multi-year contract, beginning next season. Forum Communications has affiliates in Fargo (WDAY), Grand Forks (WDAZ), Bismarck/Dickinson (KBMY) and Minot/Williston (KMCY).
The agreements calls for between eight and 11 football games to be broadcast annually on ABC. NDSU basketball games, coaches shows and the Olympic sports will primarily be shown on WDAY Xtra.
VOLSON, WEGNER EARN AWARDS
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson and punter Garret Wegner have been named to the 2020-21 FCS ADA All-America Team.
The award, voted on by the FCS Athletic Directors Association, honors one player at each position.
Other players named to the team are: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington; Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart; Jakob Herres, WR, VMI; Trae Berry, TE, Jacksonville State; Ethan Ratke, Kicker, James Madison; Jordan Lewis, DL, Southern; Colby Campbell, LB, Presbyterian; Nicario Harper, DB, Jacksonville State; Devron Harper, returner, Gardner-Webb.
VIKINGS DEAL HUGHES TO CHIEFS
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes, their 2018 first-round draft pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections Thursday.
The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice, a minimal gain for an injury-hampered player in danger of being released.
The Vikings last week declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes, who has 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. Hughes missed more than half of Minnesota's games over the last three years to injuries, first tearing the ACL in his left knee as a rookie. He cracked a bone in his neck in the last regular-season game in 2019 that kept him out of the playoffs. Neck trouble persisted last year, limiting him to four games.
The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks last year: Jeff Gladney in the first round, Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Harrison Hand in the fifth round. Then they added two free agents at the position this spring: Patrick Peterson, the three-time All-Pro, and Mackensie Alexander, the team’s 2016 second-round pick who returned after one season away.