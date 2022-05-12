Area Sports Briefs: May 13

MEYER, JOHNSON NAMED COACHES

Tim Meyer has been hired as head coach of the Century girls hockey team.

Meyer, a Century High grad, had been the coach of the Bismarck Blizzard the past eight seasons, compiling a record of 163-31-5 and six state championships. Next season will be the first time there are two girls hockey teams in Bismarck.

Nick Johnson has been hired as head coach for the Legacy/Bismarck girls hockey team. Johnson, a BHS grad, has 20 years of coaching experience, including the last 14 years in the Bismarck youth programs.

BOSCH SINKS ACE

Harvey Bosch made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course in Bismarck.

Bosch aced the 168-yard No. 3 hole, using a 4-wood. Witnesses were Tim Geiger and Brad Ohlhauser.

LARKS PROMO SCHEDULE SET

The Bismarck Larks promotional schedule includes fireworks on June 3, 10, 24 and July 1, 8, 29 and Aug. 12.

Theme nights include Harry Potter (June 4), Minions (June 11), Wild West (July 2), Princess (July 9), Star Wars (July 29) and Superhero (Aug. 13).

Local musician Michael Cartwright will play the hits June 2, 21 and July 10, 26 and Aug. 3. Cartwright specializes in soul music vocally and with the trumpet.

Dave Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, will appear on June 22.

The Larks open the Northwoods League season June at home against Rochester.

UND INKS SIDORSKI

Defenseman Ryan Sidorski has signed with the University of North Dakota hockey team after playing 97 games at Union College.

Sidorski, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had one goal and four assists at Union.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0