Area Sports Briefs: May 13

N.D. SPORTS HALL INDUCTING FOUR

The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will honor its 2020 inductees on June 26 at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Jeff Boschee, Whitney Carlson Bruins, Doug Beaudoin and Mike Peluso will receive the Cliff Cushman Award as they are inducted into the hall.

The itinerary includes an induction banquet, auction and awards program beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, Tickets are $35 each.

ALL-STAR SOFTBALL ROSTERS SET

The rosters for the fifth annual Scheels softball all-star series have been announced.

East and West all-star teams will square off in games on June 7 in Bismarck and June 8 in Casselton.

Four Bismarck-Mandan players have been selected for the West squad – Paige Hanson and Macie Lemar of Bismarck, Maddie Zander of Century and Sydney Gustavsson of Mandan.

Taryn Schuhamer of Wilton-Wing and Jersey Filkowski of Heart River are also on the West team. Other members of the West squad include Nora Kramer and Sylvie Kramer of Minot Ryan, Brooklyn Benno and Brynley Benno of Des Lacs-Burlington, Paige Ballier of Dickinson and Ella Roaldson and Payton Gall of Jamestown.