Area Sports Briefs: May 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
FOUR MARAUDERS EARN NSIC HONORS
The University of Mary’s Tasha Dembo has been named an All-NSIC tennis player for the third time.
Dembo, a senior, was named to the first team as a singles player and to the second team in doubles, with partner Yusra Hegy.
In singles, Dembo posted an 8-4 Northern Sun record, holding down the No. 1 spot in the U-Mary lineup. In doubles, Dembo and Hegy went 7-5 as the top double tandem for the Marauders. Hegy earned all-conference honors singles honors in 2019.
Jamie Stoppler, a Century High grad, and Kelsey Lajom were named honorable mention in doubles. Stoppler and Lajom went 8-2 in conference matches at No. 2 doubles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.