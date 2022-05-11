Area Sports Briefs: May 12

MARAUDERS FALL TO VIKINGS IN NSIC TOURNEY

The University of Mary baseball team opened the NSIC tournament with a 19-2 loss to top-seeded Augustana at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A game that saw multiple weather delays got out of hand quickly, as the Vikings scored a pair of runs in the first, three more in the third, and broke the game open with a six-run third.

The second inning was the lone inning in which Augustana did not score a run.

Mary’s runs came courtesy of a pair of solo shots from Ty Jones. The first came in the fourth and the second came in the seventh, with both being hit off of NSIC Pitcher of the Year Tanner Brown.

The Vikings also made plentiful use of the home run. The Vikings completed the rare ‘home run cycle’, as they hit a two-run home run in the third, a grand slam and a solo home run in the fourth, and a three-run home run in the eighth.

Five of Mary’s seven hits came from Jones (two) and Derek Shoen (3-for-5).

Brown earned the win for Augustana, going seven strong innings while allowing just five hits and Jones’ two home runs while walking three and striking out nine.

Mary starter Austin Wagner went just 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, nine runs with seven being earned, while walking three and striking out a single Augustana hitter.

The Marauders will take on Minot State at noon on Thursday.

GIRLS WRESTLING COACHES NAMED

Rick Ripplinger has been named head girls wrestling coach at Legacy.

Ripplinger, a Rugby native, wrestled at Rugby High School and Valley City State. He has served as a referee at the high school and college levels and has been involved in youth wrestling in the community for years and has coached at numerous national events.

Rick and his wife Cindy are owners of Capital Trophy in Bismarck.

Baron Blanchard has been named head girls wrestling coach at Century.

A Kindred native, blancher wrestled for Kindred High School and Northern State. He has been employed by Bismarck Public Schools since 2005, assisting in the Century boys wrestling program before serving as the Horizon Middle School coach for 13 years. He teaches high school technology and engineering courses at the Bismarck Career Academy.

Scott Knowlen, who served as the girls wrestling coach for the district last season, including all three schools, will be the head girls coach at Bismarck High School.

