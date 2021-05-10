Area Sports Briefs: May 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

THREE PICKED FOR UND HALL OF FAME

Jon Casey, Cassie Hanson and Mike Mooney will be inducted into the University of North Dakota Athletics Hall of Fame.

Casey was a goalie for UND's NCAA title winning 1982 hockey team, during his career which spanned 1980-84. Casey went on to a 12-year NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Hanson was a hockey and softball standout. She holds fastpitch records in career batting average (.455) and home runs (32). Hockey-wise, she was the 2007 WCHA Oustanding Student-Athlete of the Year.

Mooney ranks third in career tackles with 137, which spanned 1991-95. Mooney was a two-time All-NCC selection and co-captain of the 1994 team.

The induction ceremony, which will also feature the 2020 class, will be held Oct. 1 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

NARBUVOLL EARNS NSIC HONOR AGAIN

University of Mary senior Ida Narbuvoll has been named the Northern Sun's Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.