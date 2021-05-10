Area Sports Briefs: May 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
THREE PICKED FOR UND HALL OF FAME
Jon Casey, Cassie Hanson and Mike Mooney will be inducted into the University of North Dakota Athletics Hall of Fame.
Casey was a goalie for UND's NCAA title winning 1982 hockey team, during his career which spanned 1980-84. Casey went on to a 12-year NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.
Hanson was a hockey and softball standout. She holds fastpitch records in career batting average (.455) and home runs (32). Hockey-wise, she was the 2007 WCHA Oustanding Student-Athlete of the Year.
Mooney ranks third in career tackles with 137, which spanned 1991-95. Mooney was a two-time All-NCC selection and co-captain of the 1994 team.
The induction ceremony, which will also feature the 2020 class, will be held Oct. 1 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
NARBUVOLL EARNS NSIC HONOR AGAIN
University of Mary senior Ida Narbuvoll has been named the Northern Sun's Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
Narbuvoll won the 1,500-meter run at the Dickinson State Invite on Saturday. It was her first time running the race this season. Her time of 4:27.75 ranks first in the NSIC and 19th in NCAA Division II.
Next up for Narbuvoll and the Marauders is the NSIC conference meet Thursday-Saturday in Duluth, Minn.
HARM CITED BY SUMMIT LEAGUE
North Dakota State relief pitcher Parker Harm has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.
Harm, a senior left-hander from Mandan, picked up two saves last weekend for the Bison (32-14) against Nebraska-Omaha. In two innings, Harm allowed no runs and no hits with four strikeouts.
For the season, Harm has seven saves and an earned run average of 2.33. In 27 innings, he's allowed 19 hits and struck out 47.
NDSU PLANS TO FILL DOME IN FALL
North Dakota State is planning for full capacity and tailgating for the 2021 football season.
Also, season ticket renewals and requests are due June 1 at 4 p.m. Renewals and requests can be made at gobison.com/request.