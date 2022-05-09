Area Sports Briefs: May 10

HELM EARNS $2K IN SCHOLARSHIPS

Bailee Helm of Mandan has earned $2,000 in scholarships through her achievements in bowling through Midway Lanes in Mandan.

Helm competed in state competitions, mother-daughter, father-son, mixed and other tournaments. She also was on the junior varsity state champion team in N.D. high school bowling.

Additionally, Helm participated in numerous fundraisers and helped coach youth bowling.

Helm won the Eddy Bentley Scholarhship ($1,000),Myles Knudson Scholarship ($650), John Job Scholarship ($200), Chad Entzel Scholarship ($100) and City Tournament Scholarship ($50).

Helm plans to attend Bismarck State College.

ROUGHRIDERS TO HONOR DRESSLER

Weston Dressler will be inducted into the 2022 SaskTel Plaza of Honour in August.

The Bismarck High and University of North Dakota product played eight of his 11 CFL seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Dressler ranks third all-time in receiving yards (7,792), and catches (538). He also had 50 touchdowns, fifth-most in team history.

Dressler earned CFL All-Star honors in 2012 and 2013, helping the Roughriders to the Gray Cup title in 2013.

Dressler earned 14 different All-American awards at UND and was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the Demons in 2003.

