Area Sports Briefs: March 8

MATTERN SIGNS WITH BSC SOFTBALL

Halle Mattern of Century High has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play softball for the Mystics.

Mattern, who plays infield and left field, hit .460 with three home runs, 14 doubles and 32 RBIs last season for the Patriots, who placed third at the state tournament.

“Halle’s versatility on the field, consistent bat and competitive attitude will make her a big contributor for us,” said BSC co-coach Kurt Grensteiner. “We are looking forward to having her in the program.”

Mattern, who also plays basketball and volleyball at Century, is the daughter of Darin and Gerene Mattern.

U-MARY TRACK CLIMBS IN POLL

The University of Mary women's indoor track and field team climbed one spot to No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II poll.

D'Andra Morris (triple jump, long jump), Elizabeth Acheson (800-meter run), Arianna Passeri (long jump), Samoya Neil (long jump) and Taylor Hestekin (mile) will represent the Marauders at the D-II national indoor meet Friday and Saturday in Pittsburg, Kan.

Morris is ranked third nationally in the triple jump and 11th in the long jump.

