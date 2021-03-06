Area Sports Briefs: March 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BISON BLANK BEARS
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Zeb Noland threw two first-half touchdown passes and North Dakota State shut out Missouri State again as the Bison posted a 25-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference road win on Saturday.
Noland threw a 7-yard first-quarter TD pass to Noah Gindorff and connected on an 81-yard scoring strike to Braylon Henderson. Jalen Bussey added a 53-yard touchdown run and Jake Reinholz booted a 38-yard field goal as NDSU took a 25-0 halftime lead.
It’s the second year in a row the Bison have shut out the Bears, Missouri State hasn’t scored on the Bison since 2018, a third-quarter Bears TD in a 48-7 loss in Springfield. Last year the Bison won 22-0 at the Fargodome.
The Bison (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) rushed for 272 yards to Missouri State’s 63 and limited the Bears (1-4, 1-1 MVFC) to 221 yards total offense. The Bison piled up 407 yards total offense in bouncing back from a 38-14 loss last week at Southern Illinois.
Noland completed 10 of 15 passes for 135 yards, two TDs and an interception. Bussey rushed for 90 yards on nine carries and Dominic Gonnella added 76 yards on 14 carries. Kobe Johnson rushed 15 times for 64 yards.
The Bison host Illinois State on Saturday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m.
GRAFTON WINS 'B' TITLE
MINOT – The Grafton Spoilers surged into the lead early.
Grafton shot 50 percent from the field (9 for 18) in building a 21-7 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 64-50 victory over Central Cass to claim a state Class B championship on Saturday night at the Minot State Dome.
Walker Demers hit 9 of 18 shots from the field and finished with 20 points, pacing four Spoilers in double figures.
Julia Dusek and Cassie Sieben added 11 each and Carlee Sieben finished with 10 for Grafton (25-2).
The Spoilers (25-2) shot 48 percent (28 for 58) from the field to the Squirrels’ 33 percent (16 for 49).
Decontee Smith led Central Cass (24-2) with 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double double. Delaney Cotton added 11 and Victoria Richter nine.
CARDINALS TOP MINERS FOR THIRD
Hannah Hagel scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Carrington to a third-place victory over Wilton-Wing.
All seven players scored in the contest for the Cardinals (21-6), who pulled away in the second half after a low-scoring first half. Wilton-Wing led 3-1 after one quarter and Carrington held a 10-9 lead at the half.
Hailey Quam posted a double double with 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Miners (21-4).
CURL, BLAIR HELP BADGERS TOP GOPHERS
MINNEAPOLIS – Britta Curl had a goal and an assist to help top-seeded Wisconsin post a 5-3 win over No. 4 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff.
Kennedy Blair made 23 saves for the Badgers, who will play in Sunday’s tournament title game against defending champion Ohio State.
BOBCATS COMPLETE SWEEP
The Bismarck Bobcats wrapped up a convincing sweep of the visiting Minnesota Wilderness with a 4-1 Saturday victory at the VFW Sports Center.
Bismarck's Austin Schwartz scored at 12:39 of the first period to put the Wilderness in a 2-1 hole and the Bobcats led the rest of the way.
Greorge Grannis, Tim Piechowski and Patrick Johnson also scored for Bismarck, now 20-11-5 on the season.
Piechowski and Johnson both scored empty-net markers in the final minute of the game.
Schwartz, Grannis and Piechowski all notched two goals in the two-game series with the Wilderness.
The Bobcats outshot the Wilderness 25-21. Ian Shane made 20 saves in the Bismarck net to pick up the win.
The Wilderness, who lost 5-1 on Friday are 12-13-2.