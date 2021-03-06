Area Sports Briefs: March 7

Hailey Quam posted a double double with 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Miners (21-4).

CURL, BLAIR HELP BADGERS TOP GOPHERS

MINNEAPOLIS – Britta Curl had a goal and an assist to help top-seeded Wisconsin post a 5-3 win over No. 4 seed Minnesota in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Kennedy Blair made 23 saves for the Badgers, who will play in Sunday’s tournament title game against defending champion Ohio State.

BOBCATS COMPLETE SWEEP

The Bismarck Bobcats wrapped up a convincing sweep of the visiting Minnesota Wilderness with a 4-1 Saturday victory at the VFW Sports Center.

Bismarck's Austin Schwartz scored at 12:39 of the first period to put the Wilderness in a 2-1 hole and the Bobcats led the rest of the way.

Greorge Grannis, Tim Piechowski and Patrick Johnson also scored for Bismarck, now 20-11-5 on the season.

Piechowski and Johnson both scored empty-net markers in the final minute of the game.

Schwartz, Grannis and Piechowski all notched two goals in the two-game series with the Wilderness.