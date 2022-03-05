Area Sports briefs: March 6

DEMONS FINISH THIRD AT STATE SWIMMING

Bismarck finished third at the state swimming and diving meet in West Fargo.

Minot won its fifth consecutive state title, piling up 421 points to runner-up Fargo Davies’ 248. BHS finished with 178.

Grant Schaeffer of Minot won the 200 freestyle (1:41.93) and the 100 freestyle (46.30)

The Magicians won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:25.34 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:09.31.

Mandan’s Wyatt Hermanson won the diving title with 457.10 points.

Schaeffer was named the senior athlete of the year and Jake Solper of Minot was named coach of the year.

Minot’s Jaron Cooms, Ryan Huibbard, Alex King, Jaxon Reinmle, Oliver Roongin, Ty Ross and Schaeffer were named to the all-state first team along with Century’s Luke Domres, Bismarck’s Blake Nelson and Mandan’s Hermanson.

Legacy’s Jayden Ahmann and Noah Mayer, Benjamin Schaff, Isaac Vallie and Beau Zander of Century and Bismarck’s Alex Steichen were named to the all-state second team

