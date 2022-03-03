Area Sports briefs: March 4

MANDAN'S CHASE STEPS DOWN

Amanda Chase has resigned as gymnastics coach at Mandan.

Chase, the Co-West Region of the Year in 2018-19, has been with the program since it was restarted in 2012.

"I want to thank Amanda for everything she has done for the Mandan Braves gymnastics program the past 10 years. She worked extremely hard to build a solid foundation and revive the gymnastics program," Wiest said. "The past few years the program has become very competitive throughout the state. Amanda loved the girls in her program, and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves.

"I appreciate everything Amanda did for the program as she will be greatly missed.”

CURL NAMED TO ALL-STATE TEAM

Bismarck Blizzard sophomore Brenna Curl has been named to the girls all-state hockey team.

Curl scored 26 goals and had 16 assists in helping the Blizzard to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.