 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: March 31

  • 0
shoen hit

Derek Shoen hit three home runs in the Marauders' loss to Augustana on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

 BRIAN LARSON, U-MARY SID

DERIDDER TRANSFERS TO UND

Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder will be joining the University of North Dakota for the 2022023 season.

DeRidder started 70 games in four seasons at Michigan State. He’s a two-time all-Big Ten honorable mention selection and a was a finalist for the league’s goaltender of the year award as a junior.

He was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list each of the past two seasons, finishing with a .918 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average in 25 starts this season for the Spartans.

DeRidder has posted a 2.95 GAA, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts in 70 starts in his college career.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News