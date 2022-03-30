Area Sports Briefs: March 31

DERIDDER TRANSFERS TO UND

Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder will be joining the University of North Dakota for the 2022023 season.

DeRidder started 70 games in four seasons at Michigan State. He’s a two-time all-Big Ten honorable mention selection and a was a finalist for the league’s goaltender of the year award as a junior.

He was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list each of the past two seasons, finishing with a .918 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average in 25 starts this season for the Spartans.

DeRidder has posted a 2.95 GAA, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts in 70 starts in his college career.

