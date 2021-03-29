Area Sports Briefs: March 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ZITTLEMAN WINS AD AWARD

Bismarck Public School's Dave Zittleman has been named the Class A Athletic Administrator of the Year.

Mike Schultz of Valley City also was a finalist.

Class B winners were Chris Larson (Milnor), Patti Aanenson (Larimore), Adam Schlepp (Kulm), Elliott Belquist (New Rockford), Jason Ermer (Garrison), Scott Grochow (Rugby), Jason Simpfenderfer (Beulah) and Brooks Stafslien (Stanley).

MORRIS LEADS U-MARY IN OPENER

University of Mary senior D'Andra Morris won the long jump (19 feet, 1.5 inches) and the triple jump (41-1) at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open at Black Hills State on Sunday. It was the Marauders' first outdoor meet.

Both of Morris's efforts were NCAA provisional qualifying marks. Cali Modglin's 39-1.25 in the triple jump also surpassed the provisional standard and was good for second place.

Chriss-Ann Thomas (400 meters), Tereza Bolibruch (100 hurdles) and Morgan Hertz (400 hurdles) also collected wins.

Lexus Lovan (100, long jump), Nicole Kramchynsky (discus, shot put), Bonet Henderson (200) and Ava Grimm (400) earned second-place finishes.