Area Sports Briefs: March 30

SHOEN SLUGS THREE HOMERS IN LOSS

Derek Shoen hit three home runs in the second game of a Northern Sun baseball doubleheader, but the Marauders were swept by Augustana.

Shoen launched a two-run homer to left in the fourth inning, a two-run shot to right in the sixth and added a three-run blast to center in the seventh. He drove in all seven runs in the Marauders’ 8-7 loss in the second game of the doubleheader. The Vikings (19-4-1, 9-1 NSIC) took the opener 4-2.

Shoen is hitting .303 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 at bats this season for the Marauders (9-13, 1-6 NSIC).

Carter Howell hit two homers for Augustana in the contest.

MARAUDERS 14TH AT NSIC PREVIEW

The University of Mary men’s golf team finished 14th out of 18 teams at the NSIC Conference Preview in Blue Springs, Mo.

Rogers State (Okla.) won the team title with a two-day score of 580.

The Marauders totaled 635 over the two-day tournament.

Alex Wilson led the Marauders. The sophomore shot a combined 153 to tie for 29th individually. He carded an opening-round 75 and closed with a 78.

Cody Brunner tied for 56th with a 158, Gavin Argent shot a 160 for 66th, Benett Persoon tied for 83rd with a 165 and Tyce Halter posted a 171 for 96th.

The Marauders will compete in the Hardrocker Spring Invitational on Sunday and Monday.

