Area Sports Briefs: March 3

FIVE MARAUDERS QUALIFY FOR NATIONAL INDOOR

Five University of Mary athletes have earned spots in the NCAA Division II national indoor track and field championships, set for March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kan.

D’Andra Morris, Taylor Hestekin and Elizabeth Acheson lead the way, having combined to compete at 13 NCAA championship events and earning a combined 10 All-American honors in the collegiate careers.

Arianna Passeti and Samoya Neil will be making their national meet debuts.

The five Marauders will compete in six events over the two-day national meet.

Morris, Passeri and Neil will compete in the long jump, making U-Mary the only school with three competitors in the event. Passeri is seeded ninth, Morris 11th and Neil 12th.

Morris is also competing in the triple jump. Acheson will run in the 800 and Hestekin the mile.

Acheson, the NSIC champion the past two years in the 800, is ranked eighth in the nation with a time of 2:09.90.

Morris, a four-time NSIC triple jump champ, is seeded third in the event (12.87 meters).

